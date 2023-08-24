IDAVILLE —Saturday was a full day of activities in Idaville beginning with a handcrafted vendor fair, a car show in the afternoon and ending with a tractor pull and lawn tractor racing.
Interest and experience in racing lawn tractors was described as a group of people “who like to drive their lawn tractors in circles and make the engines like they’re on steroids.” There are classes from kids 8-10, 14-16, cubbies, and then bigger and more souped up in class size, explained James Nifong, president of the Northern Indiana Pullers tractor club. Membership varied among the vehicle owners there from two years to 40 year members.
The pulling machines had traditional paint jobs to more artistic and competitive in nature.
There were traditional paint jobs to the farm scale classics of Allis Chalmers to Cub Cadet that pay homage to the NASCAR designs. The enthusiasm was clear to see!
One young man, Cameron Johnson of Russiaville shared that he started racing when he was in middle school, about age 12, and now he’s 21 and still feels, “There’s not many things better that I’d want to do.”