RENSSELAER — The Greyhound Bus is bringing its service back to Rensselaer.
Recently, Greyhound notified the Rensselaer City Council that it plans to make daily stops in the city and requested the use of the Amtrak station depot to pick up passengers.
The city would need to obtain permission from Amtrak officials to allow Greyhound to use the depot as a pick-up site, according to Rensselaer Mayor Steve Wood.
Greyhound buses will stop in Rensselaer as they travel from Chicago to Indianapolis. Until the Amtrak site can be secured, buses plan to pick up passengers at the still undeveloped Filson Park that sits between Front and Van Rensselaer streets. On the Greyhound Bus website, a trip from Indianapolis to Chicago and vice versa starts at $31 per passenger each way.
Buses will stop in Rensselaer twice a day, five days a week and provide northbound and southbound routes.
Wood said it has been years since Greyhound provided a bus service in Rensselaer. He remembers buses stopping at the I-65 interchange in the 1990s.
Greyhound announced in November that it would restart a stop in Valparaiso due to a steady increase in ridership after COVID concerns. The bus service currently stops in Crown Point, Lafayette and Lebanon before traveling to Indianapolis.
It also incorporates those same stops when traveling northbound to Chicago.
Amtrak still uses the Rensselaer depot three days a week (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday) despite the state legislature’s decision to shut down the Hoosier State line in 2019 due to financial reasons. Passengers hop on the Cardinal train as it passes by Rensselaer between Chicago and Indianapolis.
Amtrak used to pick up passengers at the depot four days a week with the Hoosier State train before it was suspended indefinitely.