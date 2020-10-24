WOLCOTT — The Wolcott Town board appointed Mary Green to fulfill an open seat left by the late council member Richard Lynn.
Lynn resigned from the council in September, citing health reasons. He passed away Sept. 19, at his sister’s home in Lafayette.
Green was sworn in Sept. 22. She was born and raised in Wolcott, graduating in 1981 from Tri-County School Corporation.
Green was married to Earl Green until he passed away in 1986. She raised three daughters — Amanda, Rebecca and Hannah, and she has two grandchildren, Zackery and Aurora.
Green said she approached the council when she heard about Lynn’s resignation.
“I want to support the town in any and all decisions and encourage development in the town,” she said, “and to be in full support of the (Mid-America) Commerce Park, which hopefully brings in new businesses and residents.”
Green said she enjoys Wolcott because it is a small town and has always been home.
“I have roots going back six generations that live in Wolcott and surrounding area,” she said. “It’s in my blood.”
Two seats are up for election this year, Michael Johnson and Lynn, whose name is currently on the ballot and was unable to be removed. Johnson and Rex Pearson are the other candidates on the ballot.
The town, in previous years, has conducted “Meet the Candidate” events, but that will not happen this year.
“Last year we had one because we had so many (candidates) running,” Town Clerk-Treasurer Pam Bennett said. “This year there are two positions and two candidates.”