LAFAYETTE — The Greater Lafayette Region, made up of local governments, economic development organizations, non-profits and businesses from six local counties, is seeking projects for possible inclusion in a regional development plan.
Once completed, the plan will be used to apply for up to $50 million in state funding through the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, or READI, a program led by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.
The regional development plan is being organized by Greater Lafayette Commerce and its regional partners in the Greater Lafayette Economic Alliance.
This regional planning process, which includes Benton, Carroll, Fountain, Tippecanoe, Warren and White counties, will identify projects designed to strengthen communities. The effort is designed to enhance the Greater Lafayette Region’s competitiveness and spur additional economic growth by funding projects which help communities attract new residents, expand and educate their workforce, and improve quality-of-life assets.
The projects should support business and talent attraction, and retention, which may include infrastructure improvements, downtown revitalization, additional housing developments that help meet the region’s existing and future workforce needs, and programs that advance industry and innovation.
Submissions that include the execution of sustainable, multi-year programs that provide a positive impact on workforce attraction and quality-of-life amenities will also be considered.
The online form to submit projects can be found at https://greaterlafayetteind.com/readi.
Project submissions are due by noon July 30. Any organization wishing to request funding may submit its idea and supporting information, which must include a 1:1 local match, but be accompanied by a 3:1 private match.
The regional planning governance board will decide in early August which projects will be included for potential possible funding. Applicants will be notified of their status by Aug. 15.
The regional development plan must be submitted to the state by Aug. 31.