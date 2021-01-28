MONTICELLO — Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital has received a pair of grants worth more than $16,000 to upgrade equipment that will better serve the staff and patients.
The grants were distributed from the IU Health Foundation for health-related projects. Hospital officials say more than $600,000 for 31 projects have been awarded across the state in an effort to “make Indiana one of the nation’s healthiest” states.
“Regional grants empower IU Health team members to improve the health of individuals, communities and our state,” said Crystal Hinson Miller, IU Health Foundation president and IU Health chief philanthropy officer. “Grants leverage the power of philanthropy and honor donors’ intentions by ensuring that dollars contributed locally fund local needs.”
IU Health White was granted $14,305 for more equipment that helps start intravenous catheters in patients, providing accurate and safe vein visualization for clinicians and helping to increase patient comfort.
Another grant, worth $1,957, was also made to IU Health White for new IV stands and poles that are more ergonomical, and easier for patients and providers to manipulate.
The awards were made in partnership with local philanthropy councils supporting IU Health and range from $1,900 to $200,000.
Projects were selected for their potential to impact the foundation’s funding priorities of People, Progress and Partnership, as well as their connection to local priorities.