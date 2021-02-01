INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Environmental Management will have grant funding available for recycling and household hazardous waste (HHW) collection and disposal.
It's all part of the agency's Community Recycling Grant Program.
"IDEM is happy to offer grants to communities and organizations that are working to increase recycling efforts throughout Indiana," said IDEM Commissioner Bruno Pigott. "These grants will fund projects that educate Hoosiers and promote recycling, which will go a long way in helping to protect our state's environment."
Counties, municipalities, solid waste management districts, schools and nonprofit organizations in Indiana are eligible to submit a Community Recycling Grant application requesting $500 to $100,000 in funding.
Applications will be accepted through March 1.
The Community Recycling Grant Program is funded through IDEM’s Solid Waste Management Fund. Eligible projects should focus on education and promotion of recycling, processing of recyclable materials, waste reduction, and HHW and organics management (including yard waste management and composting).
Grant funding is intended to create successful, cost-effective programs. Applicants must demonstrate a positive environmental impact within the project service area, an increase in waste diversion as a result of the project, and show the sustainability of the project.
Final funding determinations will be made at the end of March.
To apply, visit IDEM’s website at idem.in.gov/recycle/2543.htm.
For more information, call 800-988-7901 or email recycle@idem.in.gov.