DELPHI — The many gardens in Canal Park and the adjacent Historic Trails in Delphi need preparation before winter every year.
That preparation will take place during Garden Cleanup Day, set for 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 24 at Canal Park in Delphi.
“This timing is perfect for doing some weed removal and raking work before snows come,” said Diana Allen, coordinator of gardens for the Wabash & Erie Canal Association.
She said the fall work day will give the landscape and trails team a head start for their spring work day that usually happens before opening Canal Park for the season.
Even with the COVID requirements this event is outdoors in the fall air and work can be done with appropriate social distancing, Allen added.
People of all ages who love working with plants, gardens and trails are invited to participate,
“Come out and enjoy an inspiring scene in beautiful Canal Park and become a volunteer,” said Linda Cooper, volunteer coordinator.
Some tools are available on site, but people may bring their own, but they should be well marked. Allen said participants should dress according to the work to be done, bring gloves, wear long pants and work shoes. Youth are especially encouraged to get involved.
“If you haven’t recently been in Canal Park and you want to become acquainted with some great people on the team, come see what their efforts have brought us this year,” Allen said. “Canal Park and Trails have been polished better than ever this year, and pride comes with the work.”
All workers/volunteers will receive a free lunch at noon, served by the local Psi Iota Xi Sorority.
Trail work includes picking up sticks and trash, along with removing downed limbs and pruning branches.
“The pride in making trails look even better is to rake the surface to clear and expose the crushed stone path,” Cooper saida. “it’s a satisfying task.”
For more information contact Allen at allenfour@comcast.net, or Cooper at lrcooper@outlook.com.