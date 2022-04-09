Frontier's 'Every 15 Minutes' program preaches dangers of drunk driving

CHALMERS — Many of life’s lessons are best learned through experience.
For Frontier High School’s juniors and seniors, learning about the dangers of drinking and driving were placed on full display, with full participation by students, school officials, emergency personnel, law enforcement and judicial staff during the latest version of “Every 15 Minutes.”
So what is “Every 15 Minutes”? It’s a program that offers real-life experience without the real-life risks. Its designed to force students to critically think about personal safety – for themselves and for others – and making mature decisions when behind the wheel of a vehicle.
According to Frontier student Tessa Rolon, one of the main coordinators for the event, there was much planning that went into "Every 15 Minutes."
“It takes a lot of time, patience and teamwork. We started planning this a year ago and then it slowly started ramping up with contacting all the different people who are involved," she said. "There were many arguments and disagreements, but at the end of the day we all had the same mission: to warn others of the dangers of drinking and driving.”
The program spans two days. The first day begins with a student being removed from class every 15 minutes to simulate a death from alcohol- or texting-related incidents. Once the student is removed, their “obituary” is read to their class mates and posted on school property for all to see. Simultaneously, the parent of these students receive a pre-planned “death notification” from authorities.
All told, 23 students were pulled from their classes during the day. Those students were Maddison Stout, Emalee Thomas, Teagan Buschman, Thorsten Williams, Kasee Anderson, Charli McMillin, James Kruger, Michael Kruger, Bo Hall, Toby Mattox, Jacob Balser, Caitlin Tullius, Jillian Norris, Anthony Klooz, Ella Mattox, Autumn Culver, Corrie Culver, Campbell Pekny, Sydney Stetler and Olivia Newcom.
Students then witnessed a staged crash scene, complete with a full emergency response that involved law enforcement, firefighters and rescue personnel. At Frontier High School, Lutheran Air supplied a medical helicopter to transport students away from the crash scene.
Students participating in the crash scene were Jaydon Kauffman, Rolon, Lindsay Hughes, Zackery Wells and Mason Schroeder.
Kauffman and Wells played roles as deceased students and were both taken away from the scene in body bags.
Rolon was transported by helicopter away from the scene while Hughes was transported to Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital in Monticello.
"After the helicopter landed, the first thing that I noticed was the sound of the blades spinning. I couldn’t see anything and I felt like I couldn’t breathe because of all the wind that was flying into my face," Rolon said of the experience. "I won’t lie, I genuinely thought for a good five seconds that I was going to throw up just from the shock of everything that had happened so fast. It’s truly incredible how fast and how well all the emergency personnel can work together to help save lives. After landing and being wheeled into the hospital, I was pretty proud of myself for being able to keep my composure during everyone screaming, asking questions, and touching me. I unfortunately had real glass in my hair from being taken out of the car, and taking all those stickers off my arms and chest hurt more than I thought they would.”
Schroeder played the role of drunk driver and went through the process of being booked at the White County Jail.
He was administered a blood-alcohol breath test, arrested and brought to trial as if it were a real-life situation. Schroeder then went to court, where Judge Brad Woolley handed down an eight-year sentence.
“It really didn’t hit me until they sentenced me to eight years," Schroeder said. "In those years, my sisters would graduate high school, probably get married and go on with their lives. If I really did this, I would miss it all.”
Schroeder added that the experience will impact the rest of his life.
Once personnel “clear the scene,” students return to class, but the experience is far from complete.
The students who were pulled from their classes stayed overnight at a “retreat,” where they participated in team-building activities. They will also listened to impact speakers who told them first-hand how their lives have changed from losing a loved one to a drunk driver. The evening ended with some emotional exercises including the good-bye letter each student wrote to a loved one.
The parents of the participating students also attended a Parent Retreat. This debriefing allowed the parents to come together and share their experiences of receiving death notifications with each other.
Additionally, the parents of the DUI crash students shared their emotions of seeing their child in a serious car crash. The parents also participated in writing a good-bye letter to their child, remembering they have not spoken to their child since they left for school and have since received a death notification.
And that’s just the first day.
On the second, students returned to their high school and were prepped for a school assembly. Students, parents, emergency personnel and the community were invited to attend the assembly, where a video of the previous day’s events was shown, including the crash scene, the hospital and court.
A mock funeral for the students involved in the crash scene took place at 9 a.m. April 8 in the high school auditorium.
Participants in Frontier’s “Every 15 Minutes” event included Brookston Police Department, Carroll County EMA, Carroll County Coroner’s Office, Chalmers Fire Dept, Chalmers/Brookston First Response, Dept. Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division, Frontier Police Department, Lutheran Air, Monticello Fire Department, White County EMA, White County Sheriff’s Department, and Mell’s Wrecking Service.