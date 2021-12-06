CHALMERS — Frontier wrestling started off the season with more than half of the team under quarantine.
That forced some of the underclassmen to step up during those first few weeks.
Freshman Weston Maddox was one of them. He ended up 5-0 at the North Newton meet and has taken off from there. After getting over quarantine, the team is making great strides.
The Falcons competed Dec. 4 at the Winamac Invitational and finished fourth on the day. Senior Denny Wendling went 5-0 in the 152 weight class.
Wendling is expected to make it to regionals and possibly the state meet as tournament time rolls around.
Freshman Weston Maddox, who wrestles at 170, and sophomore Jacob Balser, who wrestles at 113, also went 4-1 on the day in Winamac.
Frontier varsity wrestling coach Jac Sproles is a Frontier alumni, having competed in the wrestling program for several years. Sproles said he hopes to help build the character and the abilities of his young team.
Frontier currently has two girls making big noise on their small team. Junior Campbell Pekny wrestles in the 126 weight class and is currently ranked No. 10 in the state. This is only her second year wrestling.
Newcomer Grace Klooz is currently coming back from a concussion and the coaching staff said they are excited to see what she can do.