CHALMERS/BROOKSTON — Frontier School Corporation will have a public hearing at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, to discuss the details of a tentative contract agreement between the Frontier School Corporation and the Frontier Classroom Teachers Association.
It will be in the Frontier Elementary School Library, 811 E. Railroad St., Brookston.
The meeting is fully accessible. Any person requiring further accommodations should contract the Frontier School Corporation Superintendent Office at 219-984-5009, Ext. 3023
The Frontier School Corporation School Board will meet to discuss the terms of the tentative agreement of the teacher collective bargaining agreement, which is posted at frontierschoolsin.org.