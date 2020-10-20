BROOKSTON/CHALMERS — Frontier School Corporation plans to use the remainder of fall break to clean and sanitize its classrooms after officials learned Sunday that a student recently tested positive for COVID-19.
It’s the first positive coronavirus test for the school corporation since Aug. 10, just days into Frontier’s 2020-21 academic year, when an elementary school student tested positive for the virus. In that case, the student’s classroom was shut down for 72 hours for deep cleaning and sanitizing.
According to Superintendent Dan Sichting, the school corporation was notified Sunday that a junior/senior high school student had tested positive. The student attended school Oct. 12-14 and didn’t show symptoms until Oct. 15. He added that the student did not attend school that day or the following day, Oct. 16.
Per Center for Disease Control and Prevention protocols, Frontier school officials had to contact trace individuals having close interactions with the student, defined as sustained contact for 15 minutes or more on Oct. 13-14, or for the 48 hours preceding the development of symptoms for the student testing positive for COVID-19.
Sichting said contact tracing took place Sunday and Monday, during which 18 students and one staff member were identified as close contacts. They were instructed, he said, to self-quarantine for the next 14 days from the time of the contact period.
Of those 18 students, Sichting said four are student-athletes who participate in cross country, football and cheerleading. Those students, he said, won’t be allowed to play in Indiana High School Athletic Association postseason games and events this week.
Sichting said the COVID-19 exposure and subsequent positive test occurred at a non-school-related event. He did not elaborate further.
The superintendent added that all students and staff deemed as contacts have been notified by Frontier School Corporation officials. Students who have not been contacted, he said, are not deemed to be a close contact.