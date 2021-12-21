CHALMERS — A Frontier High School student will receive a full-tuition, four-year scholarship as the Community Foundation of White County’s 2022 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship recipient.
Senior Mackenzie O’Brien will receive full tuition to an accredited Indiana college of her choice and a $900 yearly stipend for required books and equipment. She is the daughter of Dustin O’Brien and Bobbi Kain, of Chalmers, and plans to attend either Indiana University or Purdue University to pursue a degree in health and human sciences.
Other finalists for this year’s scholarship were Kevin Aragon, Verania Del Real, Grace Marocco, Griffin McAtee, Avery Pritts and Justin Walder.
“Mackenzie’s dedication to her community and education is exemplary,” said Leslie Wineland Goss, executive director of the Community Foundation of White County. “She has a strong commitment to her future that is rooted in her love for her family, teachers, doctors who have encouraged and challenged her, and a community that has supported her. In everything she does, she seeks to honor that legacy.”
O’Brien currently serves as president of the National Honors Society, Student Council and Forensics Speech and Debate. In these leadership positions, she also seeks ways to engage the community, such as creating a prom dress drive to provide free dresses for students on their special day — a project she is working to expand across White County.
O’Brien also serves on committees for the Sunshine Society and National Technical Honor Society.
And just for fun, she learned to play the flute and joined Pep Band for the last two years.
In her application, O’Brien wrote that the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship would help her achieve her life goals.
“I hope to become the first person in my family to attend college and to dedicate my life to saving the lives of others,” she wrote.
No matter where she is at any given moment, O’Brien typically is using her efforts to make positive changes such as ringing bells for Salvation Army — something she has done the last four winters — as well as interned for White County United Way last summer, serving on its Junior Board where she is the head of the Relay for Life Project. She also volunteers with the clothing pantry.
“If there’s something going on at school or in the community, and I can help, I’m there,” O’Brien said.
Lilly Endowment Community Scholars may participate in the Lilly Scholars Network (LSN), which connects scholars with resources and opportunities to be active leaders on their campuses and in their communities. Both the scholarship program and LSN are supported by grants from Lilly Endowment to Independent Colleges of Indiana.
The White County Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship selection committee included representatives from each school district, in addition to a representative of the Community Foundation of White County. The names of all applicants remain anonymous until introduced at the final interviews.
Out of 20 eligible applicants, six finalists were selected for personal interviews.
Considerations for selection in White County include financial need, community, school and work involvement, a written essay, three recommendation letters, and a B- or better grade average. Nominee recommendations of the Community Foundation of White County scholarship committee then were submitted to Independent Colleges of Indiana, Inc. for final selection of the recipients.
“We are so thankful for the continued support from Lilly Endowment. In White County, we hope to select recipients for whom this scholarship could be truly life changing.” said Ruth Davis, chair of the nominating committee. “Since 1998, The Community Foundation of White County has been privileged to award this scholarship to 36 worthy students.”
Lilly Endowment created the scholarship program for the 1998-1999 school year and has supported the program every year since with tuition grants totaling in excess of $439 million. More than 5,000 Indiana students have received the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship since the program’s inception.
The primary purposes of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program are: 1) to help raise the level of educational attainment in Indiana; 2) to increase awareness of the beneficial roles Indiana community foundations can play in their communities; and 3) to encourage and support the efforts of current and past Lilly Endowment Community Scholars to engage with each other and with Indiana business, governmental, educational, nonprofit and civic leaders to improve the quality of life in Indiana and local communities.