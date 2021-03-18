MONTICELLO — A Monticello teen is headed to Indiana University this fall with the knowledge her college tuition will be fully funded.
And it happened because of her golf caddying experience.
Jenna McCormick, a senior at Frontier Junior/Senior High School, was one of 16 students selected in Indiana to receive the Evans Scholarship, which provides full housing and tuition costs to golf caddies with limited financial means.
“I was really excited when I found out I had received it,” she said. “It was definitely a life-changing moment for me because I had been working so many years on getting the scholarship. It was one of those things where if feels like everything you’ve worked for was all worth it.”
McCormick has been a caddie since eighth grade. As an athlete, she saw caddying as a way to get outdoors and perform physical activity during the summer.
Evans Scholars — named after famed amateur golfer Charles “Chick” Evans Jr. — are selected on their caddie record, academic grades, outstanding character traits and a demonstrated financial need. To qualify, caddies must complete 100 rounds of golf over a four-year period. An 18-hole course is equivalent to one round.
And to think McCormick wasn’t overly excited about the game at first.
“I kind of grew to like golf,” she said. “It provided me with job experience and it allowed me to learn how to socially network and hone my interpersonal skills by meeting new people. It gave me a new community to step into.”
Along with caddying in the summer, McCormick has participated in school-sponsored athletics (track, volleyball, golf and basketball), White County United Way Teen Board, National Technical Honor Society, National Honor Society, Student Council, FFA and Sunshine Society.
She has also served as a page for state Sen. Brian Buchanan and state Rep. Don Lehe, and attended RYLA (Rotary Youth Leadership Awards camp), Richard G. Lugar Symposium for Tomorrow’s Leaders and was chosen for Hoosier Girls State.
“She does so much I can’t keep track of it all,” Jenna’s mother, Heather, said.
McCormick said she plans to become a registered nurse. But for now, hitting the links is her main focus. Her “home” courses are Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex at Purdue University and Battle Ground Country Club.
So what is a caddy’s responsibility? Surely, they must do more than carry around a golfer’s bag of clubs, clean golf balls, raking sand bunkers, replacing divots and holding the flag?
According to McCormick, it’s a whole lot more complicated than that.
In fact, she said the real skill in caddying lies in helping golfers determine the distance to the hole, advising on club use and informing them how their game is holding up, as well as how they think it could be improved.
“When I first started, it took me a couple of years to gain that knowledge but I have become more familiar with certain golfers a little more than others,” McCormick said. “You know, at a certain point on the course, what a golfer wants to do and what they’re thinking. They don’t even have to ask for a club; you just give it to them.”
For golfers new to a course, McCormick said it’s a caddy’s duty to know that course, inside and out.
“It’s a caddy’s responsibility to learn the course and understand the potential ‘dangers’ of the course, like ponds and sand traps, and understand how to read putting greens,” she said, “so you can provide that intel to new golfers.”
While she has never caddied for a golfer who has shot a hole-in-one, McCormick said there have been plenty who have carded eagles (two strokes under par).
“It’s fun to celebrate with your golfer because you feel like part of the team,” she said. “You’re working with your golfer and helping them with their game.
“Their success is your success.”