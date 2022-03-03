CHALMERS — Frontier School Corporation is soliciting quotes for Summer Landscape and Mowing.
Interested individuals or companies must maintain liability insurance and workman’s compensation insurance for their employees.
Quote packages can be picked up at the Frontier School Corporation Superintendent’s office at 126 E. Main St., Chalmers.
Quote packages can also be shared via email with interested parties. Interested individuals or companies should contact 765-240-2400 to request a quote package be transmitted via email.
All quotes are due by March 28.
Landscape Maintenance
- Spring cleanup of landscape beds at Frontier Elementary School
- Mulching of landscape beds at Frontier Elementary School
- Chemical application of Elementary Landscape beds
- Monthly weed control of Elementary Landscape beds
- Fall cleanup of landscape beds at Frontier Elementary
- Spring cleanup of landscape bed at Brookston Gym
- Mulching of landscape bed at Brookston Gym
- Chemical application of landscape bed at Brookston Gym
- Monthly weed control of Brookston Gym landscape bed
- Fall Cleanup of landscape bed at Brookston Gym
- Spring cleanup of landscape beds at the Frontier Superintendent’s Office
- Mulching of landscape beds at Frontier Superintendent’s Office
- Chemical application of Superintendent’s Office Landscape beds
- Monthly weed control of Superintendent’s Landscape beds
- Planting of annuals at the Frontier School Corporation Landscape beds
- Spring cleanup of landscape beds at Frontier Jr.-Sr. High School
- Mulching of landscape beds at Frontier Jr.-Sr. High School
- Chemical application of landscape beds at Frontier Jr.-Sr. High School
- Monthly weed control of landscape beds at FrontierJr.-Sr. High School
- Fall cleanup of landscape beds at Frontier Jr.-Sr. High School
- Broadleaf weed control at Frontier Jr.-Sr. High School if requested
- Broadleaf weed control at Frontier Elementary if requested
- Broadleaf weed control at Brookston Gym if requested
Lawncare
- Weekly lawn care for Frontier Elementary
- Bi-Weekly lawn care of lot south of Frontier Elementary near the creek