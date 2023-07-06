The 2023-2024 school year will begin at Frontier School Corporation on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 8:10 am at Frontier Elementary and 8:15 am at Frontier Jr.-Sr. High School. Returning student registration will open online on July 5.
Returning student registration can be accessed from the Frontier School Corporation website at frontierschoolsin.org.
The Frontier Jr.-Sr. High School and Frontier Elementary School offices will reopen on Tuesday, July 25, at 8 a.m. New families to Frontier School Corporation are asked to contact Frontier Elementary at 219-984-5438 or Frontier Jr.-Sr. High School at 219-984-5437 to set up an appointment for registration on Tuesday, July 25.
In-Person registration times and dates for new students are:
Tuesday, July 25, 12 to 6 p.m.
Wednesday, July 26, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Returning families experiencing problems with the online registration are encouraged to contact the following for assistance:
Frontier Elementary
Mrs. Kim Musgrave- kim.musgrave@frontier.k12.in.us
Mrs. Nancy Sullivan- nancy.sullivan@frontier.k12.in.us
Frontier Jr.-Sr. High School
Mrs. Kathy Bassett- Kathy.Bassett@frontier.k12.in.us
Mrs. Amy Turner- aturner@frontier.k12.in.us
Office personnel at both buildings will not return to the office for availability until Monday, July 24, at 8 a.m. So, please don’t feel offended if you do not get a return email until after this date.
Parents can utilize EZ School Pay to put lunch money into your son or daughter’s account. You can access EZ School Pay from the Frontier School Corporation website under the tab for Parents and Students. A small fee will be charged for use of EZ School Pay. Parents can choose to pay fees and lunch money by check or cash also.
The Indiana General Assembly eliminated textbook rental fees during the 2023 legislative session. As a result, parents will not be paying textbook rental fees for the 2023-2024 school year.
Parents seeking assistance for school breakfast or lunches must fill out an application for Free and Reduced meals. The application for meal assistance will be included in the school registration packet online.
Chromebooks will be distributed to students in grades 3-12 during the first week of school. IPADS will be distributed to students in grades K-2 during the first week of school.
Chromebooks and IPADS will be sent home with students for the 2022-2023 school year. Parents and students are financially liable for damages to Chromebooks not covered by normal wear and tear that occur while in the student’s possession.
School supply lists and Applications for Assistance (Free/Reduced meals and textbooks) are available on the Frontier School Corporation website at www.frontierschoolsin.org.
Any parent seeking to enroll their child as a transfer tuition student must make arrangements prior to registering at the respective schools. Transfer tuition forms are available at each building and the school corporation office at 126 E. Main Street in Chalmers, Indiana. The Frontier School Corporation office can be reached at 219-984-5009.
Frontier Jr.-Sr. High School will hold an in-person Open House on Wednesday, Aug. 9, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Frontier Elementary will hold a Meet the Teacher night for parents and students in grades Kindergarten through third grade on Friday, Aug. 4, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Parent/Teacher Conferences for Frontier School Corporation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 13. Students will not report to school on Wednesday, Sept. 13. No Remote or Distance Learning will occur for students on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.
Frontier School Corporation applied for a waiver allowing the corporation to count instructional minutes in lieu of instructional days. Since, Frontier School Corporation exceeds the minimum number of instructional minutes, students will not report to school or do any Distance or Remote Learning on the following dates:
• Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023
• Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023 (Parent/Teacher Conferences)
• Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 (Martin Luther King Day)
• Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024
Frontier School Corporation will have a week long Fall Break from Monday, Oct. 23, through Friday, Oct. 27. School will be dismissed for Fall Break at 2:55 p.m. at Frontier Elementary School and 3:15 p.m. at Frontier Jr.-Sr. High School on Friday, Oct. 20. School will resume after Fall Break on Monday, Oct. 30.
Frontier School Corporation bus drivers and routes have not changed since the completion of the 2022-2023 school year. Frontier School Corporation bus drivers are:
• Anita Edwards-Bus #9
• April Hall-Bus #8
• Joy Henson-Bus #6
• Jerry Martin-Bus #14
• Rebecca Veach-Bus #5
• Mark Wessel-Bus #2
New students to the Frontier School Corporation are urged to contact the Frontier
School Corporation Superintendent’s Office for Transportation information. The Frontier School Corporation Superintendent’s Office phone number is 219-984-5009.
Important 2023-2024 Frontier School Corporation dates:
Wednesday, July 5 — Online registration opens for the 2023-2024 school year
Monday, July 24 — Offices at Frontier Jr.-Sr. High School and Frontier Elementary reopen at 8 a.m.
Tuesday, July 25 — In-person registration at Frontier Elementary and Frontier Jr.-Sr. High School from 12 — 6 p.m.
Wednesday, July 26 — In-person registration at Frontier Elementary and Frontier Jr.-Sr. High School from 8 a.m. — 3 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 4 — Professional Development Day for Teachers (No School for Students)
Monday, Aug. 7 — Professional Development Day for Teachers (No School for Students)
Tuesday, August 8, 2023-1st School Day for the 2023-2024 school year for Frontier School Corporation
Thursday, Aug. 24 -.Professional Development Day for Teachers (No School for Students)
Monday, Sept. 4 — Labor Day (No School)
Wednesday, Sept. 13 — Parent/Teacher Conferences (No School for Students)
Monday, Oct. 23, to Friday, Oct. 27 — Fall Break (No School)
Wednesday, Nov. 22, to Friday, Nov. 24 — Thanksgiving Break (No School)
Monday, Dec. 25, through Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024 — Winter Break (No School)
Friday, Jan. 5 — Records Day (No School)
Monday, Jan. 8 — Students return for second semester
Monday, Jan. 15 — Professional Development for teachers (No school for students)
Friday, Feb. 16 — Snow make-up day
Monday, Feb. 19 — Great Americans Day (No school)
Tuesday, Feb. 20 — Professional Development for teachers (No school for students)
Monday, March 25 through Friday, March 29 — Spring Break (No School)
Friday, April 26 — Snow Make-Up Date
Monday, April 29, 2024-Snow Make-Up Date
Thursday, May 23, 2024-Tentative Last Day of School for Students
Friday, May 24, 2024-Records Day and Tentative Last Day for Teachers (Snow Make-Up Day)
Tuesday, May 28, through Friday, May 31, 2024 — Snow Make-Up days
Monday, June 3, through Friday, June 7, 2024 — Snow Make-Up days
Important Information
The Indiana General Assembly has funded textbooks in the state of Indiana so there will be no textbook rental for 2023-2024.
2023-2024 Tentative School Lunch Prices
Frontier Elementary
Milk-$0.45
Breakfast-$1.70
Lunch-$2.85
Extra Main Dish-$1.80
Vegetable-$0.65
Fruit-$-0.65
Bread-$0.50
Frontier Jr.-Sr. High School
Milk-$0.45
Breakfast-$1.85
Lunch-$3.00
Extra Main Dish-$2.05
Vegetable-$0.65
Fruit-$0.65
Bread-$0.50