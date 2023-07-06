Back to school in White County

The 2023-2024 school year will begin at Frontier School Corporation on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 8:10 am at Frontier Elementary and 8:15 am at Frontier Jr.-Sr. High School. Returning student registration will open online on July 5.

Returning student registration can be accessed from the Frontier School Corporation website at frontierschoolsin.org.

