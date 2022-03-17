CHALMERS — Twenty-two students from the Frontier Junior High and Frontier High School FCCLA chapters attended the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Indiana State Conference between March 6-8 in Muncie.
Indiana FCCLA’s 2022 state conference drew members, advisers, and supporters from across the state with opportunities for personal development, career exploration, and community service.
Highlights Include:
- Katie Kennedy and Campbell Pekny presented a leadership session on Frontier FCCLA No Kid Hungry Initiative to increase student breakfast consumption.
- Gracie Rodgers and Campbell Pekny were awarded the highest honor an Indiana FCCLA member can earn — The Ultimate Leadership Award.
- Frontier High School chapter was awarded a Gold Honor for Chapter Achievements.
- Frontier Junior High School chapter was awarded the 30 x 30 and Affiliation Award.
- · Sixteen students were named national qualifiers.
Throughout Indiana FCCLA, attendees heard from keynote speakers, participated in leadership workshops, and made their voices heard. Students competed in career-focused Students Taking Action with Recognition or STAR Event competitions, and team events that tested their knowledge and skills in a variety of categories.
FCCLA members also received the opportunity to network with fellow youth leaders and learn more about future career and college options through exploring the career pathways of Human Services, Hospitality and Tourism, Education and Training, and Visual Arts and Design.
The results of those competitions are as follows:
Career Investigations
- Abbie Wireman — Level One Silver National Qualifier
Focus on Children
- Jessika Kershner — Level One Silver Alternate to Nationals
Entrepreneurship
- Kara Beihl and Emma Sorensen — Level Three Gold National Qualifier
Event Management
- Mya Holderly — Level One Silver National Qualifier
- Lorelai Miller and Ella Miller — Level Two Silver National Qualifier
Food Innovations
- Emma Dold and Caitlin Tullius — Level Three Gold National Qualifier
Nutrition and Wellness
- Clark Cosgray — Level One Silver National Qualifier
Professional Presentation
- Chase Pekny — Level One Gold National Qualifier
- Drew Turner and Reid Duncan — Level Two Silver National Qualifier
- Campbell Pekny and Grace Rodgers — Level Three Gold National Qualifier
Sports Nutrition
- Adelyn Belt and Kendell Bridwell — Level One Gold National Qualifier
- Lacie Mears — Level Three Gold Alternate to Nationals
Sustainability
- Brody Layton — Level One Silver National Qualifier
- Katie Kennedy — Level Two Gold National Qualifier
- Kasee Anderson and Hannah Doles — Level Three Silver
Those in attendance at IN-FCCLA were encouraged by Indiana’s annual theme, “Discover Us,” in which they shared with fellow state participants how they utilize the skills, experiences, and knowledge gained through FCCLA to make a difference in their families, careers, and communities across America.
FCCLA is a dynamic and effective national student organization that helps young men and women become leaders and address important personal, family, work, and societal issues through Family and Consumer Sciences education. FCCLA has more than 155,000 members and 5,300 chapters from 50 state associations, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.