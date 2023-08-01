DENVER, CO – Frontier Junior High and Senior High FCCLA proudly represented their school and community at the highly anticipated FCCLA National Leadership Conference (NLC) held at the Colorado Convention Center from July 2-6. This annual event brought together more than 7,900 passionate Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) student members, advisers, and guests.
The conference provided Frontier FCCLA members with a wealth of incredible opportunities, including attending inspiring speaker sessions, engaging in youth workshops, competing on a national level, and networking with fellow youth leaders.
Centered around the theme "incREDible," this conference highlighted how FCCLA offers incredible prospects to its members and advisers through Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) education. By exploring career opportunities and instilling real-world skills, advocacy, and service, FCCLA empowers its members to make an incREDible impact that will guide them throughout their lives.
Sandy Spavone, Executive Director of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to have welcomed over 7,900 members, advisers, corporate partners, and guests who are dedicated to discovering the unlimited possibilities available through FCCLA. The relationships and skills developed during this conference have inspired students to make an incREDible difference in their communities."
During the conference, 27 students showcased their exceptional talent and dedication by participating in various events. The students attended workshops on leadership, community service, and FCCLA. They presented and competed in STAR Evens. Their remarkable achievements are a testament to their hard work, determination, and the guidance of their advisers. Campbell Pekny design Starry Night was juried into the 2023 FCCLA National Fashion Show. Twenty designs that were submitted were selected out of over 100 designs submitted. Campbell and another Frontier FCCLA Member, Weston Maddox, strutted their stuff on the way. Campbell modeling her design and Weston modeling a design from a fellow member.
Frontier’s Junior High Parliamentary Procedure won the National Championship. The six members competing on the parliamentary procedure team included: Chase Maddox, Emmalyn Stockment, Addi Govert, Kate Mansfield, Annabelle Layton, and Dylan Whitaker. Two other members from the Indiana State FCCLA Team were unable to compete (Grace Kennedy and Max Woods). Frontier also had two other National Finalists: Mallory Cosgray and George Govert.
Frontier’s other results of their participation are as follows:
George Govert Level One Career Investigation 8th Place, Gold
Mallory Cosgray Level One Event Management 5th Place, Gold
Lorelai Miller and Ella Miller Level Two Event Management 30th Place, Silver
Caitlin Tullius Food Innovations Level Three 17th Place, Silver
Adrienne Everett Interpersonal Communications Level Two 11th Place, Gold
Brody Layton Job Interview Level Two 14th, Gold
Clark Cosgray Nutrition and Wellness Level Two 23rd, Silver
Campbell Pekny Professional Presentation Level Three 13th Gold
Chase Pekny Professional Presentation Level Two 26th Silver
Drew Turner Say Yes to FCS Level Two 12th Silver
Reid Duncan and Weston Maddox Promote and Publicize Level Two 19th, Silver
Tegan Longfellow and Isaac Mansfield Sustainability Challenge Level Two 27th, Silver
Looking ahead, FCCLA will be hosting its next National Leadership Conference in Seattle, WA from June 29 to July 3, 2024.
Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) is a dynamic and effective student-led nation-based organization supporting youth on their journey to become the leaders of tomorrow and helping them address important personal, family, work, and societal issues through Family and Consumer Sciences education. FCCLA has over 237,000 members and more than 5,100 chapters across the nation.
FCCLA: The Ultimate Leadership Experience is unique among youth organizations because its programs are planned and run by members. It is the only career and technical intracurricular student organization with a central focus on careers that support families. Participation in national FCCLA programs and chapter activities aids members in becoming strong leaders in their families, careers, and communities.