DENVER, CO – Frontier Junior High and Senior High FCCLA proudly represented their school and community at the highly anticipated FCCLA National Leadership Conference (NLC) held at the Colorado Convention Center from July 2-6. This annual event brought together more than 7,900 passionate Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) student members, advisers, and guests.

The conference provided Frontier FCCLA members with a wealth of incredible opportunities, including attending inspiring speaker sessions, engaging in youth workshops, competing on a national level, and networking with fellow youth leaders.

