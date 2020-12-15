CHALMERS — Frontier Jr./Sr. High School students will now be able to earn college credit before they actually get to campus, thanks to a grant and partnership with an Indiana university.
Frontier is one of five high schools in the state named in the final cohort of schools in the Rural Early College Network.
The program is administered by the University of Indianapolis Center of Excellence in Leadership of Learning.
The Rural Early College Network helps students earn college credit while they complete their high school education.
Frontier will receive $120,000 over three years as it works with the University of Indianapolis Center for Excellence in Leadership of Learning (CELL) and a mentor high school.
"Frontier is very excited to earn Early College High School status," said Jeff Hettinger, high school principal. "For a small school, Frontier offers many hours of college dual credit, but the biggest challenge in offering college dual-credit classes is teacher credentialing. The Early College High School grant through RECN will enable Frontier to help teachers become credentialed to teach dual-credit classes."
Hettinger said Frontier currently offers senior English, advanced speech and communications, U.S. history, calculus and chemistry through Indiana University. He also said Frontier is looking to partner with Ivy Tech to expand its course offerings.
CELL established the Rural Early College Network through a $7.9 million grant from the federal Education Innovation and Research program administered by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Elementary and Secondary Education. RECN helps rural Indiana schools more quickly implement the Early College high school model.
Early College targets underserved students and allows them to earn both high school diplomas and up to two years of credit toward bachelor’s or associate degrees through rigorous dual-credit classes supported by wrap-around services.
“We are excited to welcome Frontier Jr./Sr. High School to the Rural Early College Network project. Funding and support provided will help to develop Early College programming for underserved students, allowing them to earn a high school diploma with up to two years of college credit,” said Carey Dahncke, CELL executive director.
Recipient schools may use the funds for teacher credentialing for dual credit instruction, professional development, travel to RECN meetings and conferences, and other items that each school specifically needs to support the students and staff.
Schools also receive professional development on work-based learning and career readiness activities for students.