CHALMERS — Frontier hosted the Business Professionals of America Region 4-5 Regional Conference earlier this month.
It is the first time Frontier has hosted since Jennifer Newcom took over the job of Region 4-5 coordinator.
Business Professionals of America is a competition-based club, much just like FFA. Students compete in the real world application of business, from creating a small business to graphic design to medical terminology.
There is something for every student in BPA. Region 4-5 is made up of Frontier, Twin Lakes, Tri-County, Hamilton Heights, Hamilton Southeastern and South Montgomery.
This year Twin Lakes, Frontier and Tri-County fared well in regional competition. White County will have more than 50 students attending the state competition in March 2022, with a chance of qualifying for the national evet.
Winners, listed by school, were:
Twin Lakes
- Richard Davis: First Place in Computer Security.
- Grace Morocco: First Place in Graphic Design Promotion and First Place in News Broadcast Team.
- Liam Sternfeldt: First Place in Digital Media Production and First Place in News Broadcast Team.
- Liam Norris: First Place in Advanced Interview Skills.
Frontier
- Kara Biehl: First Place in Small Business Management Team and
- Olivia Newcom: First Place in Legal Office Procedures and First Place in Advanced Desktop Publishing.
- Makenzie Schroeder: First Place in Basic Desktop Publishing.
- Grace Kelley: First Place in ICD-10 Medical Diagnostic Coding and First Place in Basic Office.
- Ryan Kelley: First Place in Computer Network Technology and First Place in Configuration and Troubleshooting.
- Emma Sorensen: First Place in Health Insurance and Special Billing.
- Grace Rodgers: First Place in Small Business Team and First Place in Integrated Office Procedures.
Tri-County
- Amalie Scheitlin and Braylon Gretencord: First Place in Financial Analyst Team.
- Ella Culp, Elyzabeth Bahler and Murphy Misch: First Place in Presentation Management.