MUNCIE – More than 1,000 Indiana ProStart and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) members, advisers, alumni, and guests from around Indiana gathered at the Horizon Convention Center in Muncie, Indiana, March 5-7 for the 2023 Indiana ProStart Invitational and FCCLA State Leadership Conference.

Indiana FCCLA is a career and technical student organization that provides personal growth, leadership development, and career preparation for students in Family and Consumer Sciences education.