MUNCIE – More than 1,000 Indiana ProStart and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) members, advisers, alumni, and guests from around Indiana gathered at the Horizon Convention Center in Muncie, Indiana, March 5-7 for the 2023 Indiana ProStart Invitational and FCCLA State Leadership Conference.
Indiana FCCLA is a career and technical student organization that provides personal growth, leadership development, and career preparation for students in Family and Consumer Sciences education.
ProStart is a nationwide program that unites the classroom and industry to develop the best and brightest talent into tomorrow’s restaurant and foodservice leaders.
More than 800 students from over 60 schools participated in competitive events related to Family and Consumer Sciences. Events focus on important employability skills taught in Family and Consumer Sciences courses and four pathways to careers: Human Services, Hospitality and Tourism, Education and Training, and Visual Arts and Design.
FCCLA offers over 35 competitive events in areas including job interview, advocacy, teach and train, fashion design, hospitality, culinary, community service, interior design, and so much more. Students receiving a first or second place finish in each event will have the opportunity to represent Indiana at the National FCCLA Conference in Denver, Colorado.
FCCLA Awards several competitive event scholarships along with six merit-based scholarships. Frontier students received scholarships. Grace Rogers received the Hurst Scholarship and Campbell Peckny was awarded the FCS – Pathway Human Services scholarship.
Dedicated teachers serving as FCCLA advisers and volunteers are what make FCCLA successful along with the support they receive in their local schools. Receiving the Outstanding Administrator Award was Frontier High School Principal Jeff Hettinger and Kathy Bassett received the Outstanding Counselor award.