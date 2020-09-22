CHALMERS/BROOKSTON — Frontier School Corporation was selected last week to receive a Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) grant through the state.
Frontier was one of two school corporations that partnered with the Wabash Valley Education Service Center and other education service centers statewide to make application for the GEER grant.
GEER was established to address the digital divide in terms of broadband internet capability, which is often a challenge in rural Indiana.
The regional Education Service Centers in Indiana partnered with the Center of Excellence in Leadership of Learning (CELL) at the University of Indianapolis and the Central Indiana Education Service Center to assist schools with the difficulties of eLearning due to a lack of broadband internet and to assist teachers in digitizing lesson plans.
Frontier was selected with 22 other Indiana schools to receive funding for help in providing access to broadband learning for Category 1.
Frontier and 30 other school districts will receive funding in Category 2 funding. The GEER Grant will provide $2.9 million in Category 1 (connectivity/devices) and $600,000 in direct funding and an additional $800,000 in indirect funding for Category 2 (educator capacity).
Frontier Superintendent Dan Sichting said he hopes to use Category 1 funds to purchase cases to protect Chromebooks and iPads from accidental damage while students transport the devices to and from school.
He added that grant funds will be also used to buy spare Chromebooks and iPads, and to purchase hotspot capability for students lacking reliable internet service at home.
Frontier will partner with the Center of Excellence in Learning at the University of Indianapolis to increase educator capacity around the theme of eLearning.