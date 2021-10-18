MONTICELLO — Since 2011, October has been recognized as National Substance Abuse Prevention Month.
It’s a time to highlight the vital role of substance abuse prevention in both individual and community health, to remember those who have lost their lives to substance abuse, to acknowledge those in recovery, as well as children, parents, family, and friends supporting them.
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, more than 70,000 Americans died from drug-involved overdoses in 2019, including illicit drugs and prescription opioids.
Addiction is defined as a chronic, relapsing disorder characterized by compulsive drug seeking and use despite adverse consequences. It is considered a brain disorder, because it involves functional changes to brain circuits involved in reward, stress, and self-control. Those changes may last a long time after a person has stopped taking drugs.
Addiction is a lot like other diseases, such as heart disease. Both disrupt the normal, healthy functioning of an organ in the body, both have serious harmful effects, and both are, in many cases, preventable and treatable. If left untreated, they can last a lifetime and may lead to death.
Local couple Ryan and Mackenzie (Freshour) Gibson, both recovering drug abusers, have seen the worst of what using and abusing drugs can lead to.
Over the course of only a few months of drug abuse, the Gibsons lost their car, transportation and eventually their children.
“We had to hit rock bottom before we were able to see the damage the drugs were causing to ourselves and our family,” Ryan said. “We had tried several times to stop using but it wasn’t until my kids were taken from me that I realized how out of control my life was.”
Ryan dropped out of high school after repeated behavior infractions and trouble. He admits to using drugs recreationally while in high school. But after he dropped out, the use became more frequent.
“I was hanging out with the wrong crowd, doing what they were doing so I could fit in,” he said. “I started with occasional marijuana use then ended up addicted to methamphetamines.
“I had a serious girlfriend for about six years. We had a baby together and I thought we were happy,” he added. “But the more I used drugs, the more things fell apart and when we finally broke up, things spiraled out of control.”
During this time, Ryan was unable to maintain employment for more than a few months and was arrested several times for driving under the influence and driving without a license.
“I just kept getting into trouble. At this point, I just gave up,” he said. “I continued to run with the wrong crowd and do whatever it took to keep my drug habit supplied.”
In 2016, Ryan was arrested for theft after robbing a store to get money to buy more drugs. In 2017, he was arrested for possession of methamphetamines and other drug-related charges resulting in six felonies and 18 months in jail.
Mackenzie’s background is much different than Ryan’s story. She graduated from Twin Lakes High School in 2012, maintained full-time employment and was an involved mother to her son.
“I had never used drugs a day in my life, not even at a party,” she said. “Things were going great for me until my boyfriend, and father of my son, became physically abusive and I had to leave and became a single mother.”
Mackenzie continued to work as a cashier at a local gas station until one day in 2019, a guy recently released from jail named Ryan introduced himself while she was working.
“I was really excited about beginning a relationship with Ryan. He was out of jail, looking for a job and most importantly had been clean and sober for 20 months,” Mackenzie said. “He was a great guy and together we had a baby girl in April 2020.”
Ryan admits he loved being a dad to all of his children but had a very dark secret he was keeping from everyone.
“I had started using again soon after I started dating Mackenzie. I didn’t tell her; she had no idea I was back to my bad habits,” he said. “We used to get into a lot of arguments when I was high and I would disappear for days at a time without letting her know where I was. One day, I just never went back.”
“When Ryan left, I was devastated. I was home with a six-week-old baby and trying to take care of my son. I was tired, stressed and full of anxiety,” Mackenzie said. “One day, my friend came over and told me she had something that would make me feel better and less tired. I tried meth for the first time, and that was all it took.”
Mackenzie admits she, too, became a daily drug user and found it hard to function in her everyday life without having meth.
Ryan and Mackenzie soon reunited and began using drugs together as a way to cope with their everyday stressors.
“We were getting high about 20 times a day,” Mackenzie said. “I started out smoking meth but before long I was shooting up alongside Ryan.”
Ryan also began selling meth to pay for their habit since neither he nor Mackenzie could hold down a job.
“When we were using, things would escalate fast and we would get into some really bad fights,” Mackenzie said. “During one of these fights in June 2020, I called a friend to come and get my baby and keep her safe. She reported me to the Department of Child Services (DCS). My baby was taken from me that day.”
After the baby was placed with a relative, things continued to escalate for the couple.
“We spent so much on drugs we lost our house and lived in our van for several months before losing that and becoming completely homeless,” Mackenzie said. “We stayed with friends or with anyone who would give us a place to sleep. All we cared about is getting our next fix and in December we lost custody of our boys, too.”
Mackenzie and Ryan continued to fight and become physically violent until they finally broke up. Mackenzie began living with her sister but continued to abuse meth.
“On Jan. 3, I went with a friend to a trap house (a house where drugs are sold and used). I don’t remember everything that happened that night but I do remember waking up in the Emergency Room and getting stitches in my chin,” Mackenzie said. “I later found out that my meth was laced with fentanyl and I almost died. I passed out and cut my chin. No one wanted to call an ambulance for fear they would be arrested, so I almost bled to death.”
That night was Mackenzie’s rock bottom. It was also the night she turned her life around and never used again.
“I decided then and there, I wanted by life back and, most importantly, I wanted my children back and would do anything to get them.”
Ryan continued his abusive behavior and refused to follow the reunification guidelines set by the DCS.
“I didn’t care. I knew Mackenzie was working hard to get the kids back but I just didn’t want to stop using,” he said. “Then, I saw Mackenzie and my kids with another man and knew I needed to get my act together and take care of my family.”
In February, Ryan joined Mackenzie and stopped using drugs. They began cooperating with DCS and submitted to drug tests multiple times each week just so they could have supervised visits with their kids.
“We had a lot of classes to complete, many drug tests to pass and a long list of goals to meet, but we worked as a team and on Aug. 12, 2021, we were able to have our kids back with full custody,” Mackenzie said. “We also got married that day and committed to each other and our kids that things were going to be better.”
Today, both Ryan and Mackenzie hold full-time jobs, have transportation and a safe home for their family.
“It’s been a long and hard road back, but it was worth the pain, risks and hard work for us all to be happy (and sober) together again,” Ryan said. “I never wanted to admit I was a drug addict but when you lose everything and hit rock bottom, there is no place to go but up.”
Ryan and Mackenzie encourage anyone facing substance issues to get help.
“You have to look at the big picture. Sure, getting high each day takes care of that day, but at what cost?” Ryan said. “Look at everything you have to lose and decide to make a change. A person will only be successful when they are ready to make the changes and stop using but there are lots of people and places that can and will help. Just reach out, you can get through it and the other side of addiction is so much brighter.”