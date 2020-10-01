MONTICELLO — Sharon Hartwell, an active member of the White County emergency services community for more than two decades, was celebrated Sept. 19 with a drive-by parade at her home.
Hartwell is well known in first responder circles, both locally and regionally. She’s given them instruction as a primary CPR, First Aid and EMT trainer for the last 14-plus years; worked with Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital and its car seat program and as an LPN in the hospital’s now-defunct obstetrics department, where, during 25 years, Hartwell “welcomed more than 600 new members” to the White County community.
“You want to talk about someone who has served the people, she has everyone in mind,” Brad Trapp, assistant fire chief in Chalmers, told the Herald Journal for a story about her last December.
Hartwell learned in May 2019 that she had terminal liver cancer. She and her family were given donations collected from Monon, Reynolds, Chalmers and Monticello fire departments to help fund a dream vacation with her family to Florida, where she would, for the first time in her life, place her feet in the ocean.
Hartwell was presented with the donations during the Monon Fire Department’s Soup Supper fundraiser, which coincided with the town’s annual Christmas Bazaar and parade Dec. 14, 2019. Hartwell was also the parade’s grand marshal.
“She’s been an inspiration to all of us,” Monon Fire Chief Brad Hahn told the HJ last year. “She has taught many of us over the years. We love her … and are glad we can help make her dreams come true.”
Hartwell had planned to visit Florida earlier in 2019 until doctors discovered her cancer. She said it started out as stomach pain and was initially thought to be a hernia.
Hartwell’s sister, Lee Ann Reinholt, decided to organize a cheer parade Sept. 19 when the decision to begin hospice care was made.
“Sharon and her husband, Charley, began the White County Special Olympics chapter in 1995, with about 15 athletes and the program has continued to grow from there,” Reinholt said. “Her son, Wes, has transitioned from being an athlete to being a coach and administrator of Special Olympics.”
As a few dozen cars visited the Hartwell home that day, guided by Monon Fire Department vehicles, gifts and balloons were dropped off and her children and grandchildren collected cards.
Hartwell said she began her career as a first responder for the Honey Creek (Reynolds) and Monon departments more than 20 years ago. She later added her LPN and EMT instructor hats while also becoming involved with White County Special Olympics.
“We live three miles from one and five from the other, so I joined both so I could respond and help in the area,” she said. “I’ve lived here pretty much all my life. I graduated from North White.”
Hartwell told the Herald Journal last year that she was no longer a candidate for chemotherapy to treat her liver cancer.
“(Doctors said) it would cause more harm than the cancer, so now we’re just treating pain and other symptoms that happen to show up,” she said.
During her many years of teaching CPR, First Aid and EMT classes, Hartwell said she never charged emergency personnel for her services.
“I figured that was my way to give back to the community,” she said.
While the reason for the gathering was melancholy, the sun was shining and the mood bright as Hartwell continually smiled, seemingly enjoying time with her family and the parade line of friends who took the time to stop by and bestow her with well wishes.