Franciscan Health Lafayette donated its building at 920 N. 14th St. in Lafayette to the Habitat for Humanity of Lafayette in May.

LAFAYETTE, Ind.– With an eye toward expanding its mission of building affordable housing, Habitat for Humanity of Lafayette has accepted a donation of property and office space from Franciscan Health.

The property at 920 N. 14th Street at the Franciscan Health Lafayette Central building in Lafayette was donated on May 31 after approval of the transfer by Bishop Timothy Doherty of the Diocese of Lafayette-in-Indiana and Franciscan Health’s executive committee.

