WHITE COUNTY — Four students representing each of White County’s high schools have been named winners of “Good Citizen” awards by the Wea-Lea Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).
Those students are Brayden Buschman, of North White; Taylor Hodgen, of Twin Lakes; Thomas Tullius, of Frontier; and Bryce Poindexter, of Tri-County.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 health emergency, the Wea-Lea DAR was unable to conduct its traditional awards dinner; however, each winner was honored with certificates, lapel pins and a monetary gift.
The DAR Good Citizens program and scholarship contest is intended to encourage and reward qualities of good citizenship. The program is open to all senior class students enrolled in accredited public or private schools.
The student selected as the school’s DAR Good Citizen must have the qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism.
The theme for this year’s essay was, “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving it.” The focus question was, “How do the combined actions of so many good citizens keep our nation moving forward?”
Poindexter was the overall winner and his essay has been submitted to the state contest.