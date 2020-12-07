MONON — A former area school chief is taking over the top administrative job at North White Junior/Senior High School.
Greg Briles, of Monticello, was hired as interim principal of the school, where he replaces Scott Van Der Aa, who accepted a position as superintendent of Benton Central School Corporation.
“Briles has 12 years of successful experience as a junior/senior high school principal which he brings to North White,” said Superintendent Nick Eccles.
Briles will serve as interim principal at North White Junior/Senior High School for the remainder of the 2020-21 academic year. He took on the position Dec. 7.
Briles is no stranger to North White. He was the school corporation’s industrial technology and physical education teacher from January 1992 to January 1993.
He most recently served as superintendent of Delphi Community School Corporation, where he had been since 2016 and was named District III Superintendent of the Year in 2018.
Briles was placed on administrative leave at the beginning of the current school year after being linked to an investigation about DCSC’s finances. He has publicly denied in media reports that he is tied to problems with the school’s finances.
Briles and DCSC signed a termination agreement Sept. 19 that lists “philosophical differences” between him and the school board.
According to his LinkedIn profile, Briles was also a junior/senior high school principal at Oregon-Davis School Corporation for 11 years before becoming superintendent there in July 2013. In 2010, he was named District I Principal of the Year.
He also worked at John Glenn High School in Walkerton and Knox Community School Corporation.
According to his online profile, Briles has been a consultant for Navigate Power and Verde Solutions, a pair of energy consulting firms based in Chicago.