MONTICELLO — First Presbyterian Church of Monticello plans to begin Holy Week celebrations Thursday with the re-enactment of the Last Supper.
It will take place at 8 p.m. April 1, also known as “Maundy Thursday” — believed to be the day when Jesus Christ celebrated his final Passover with his disciples. Most notably, that Passover meal was when Jesus washed the feet of his disciples in an extraordinary display of humility. He then commanded them to do the same for each other.
Christ’s “mandate” is commemorated on Maundy Thursday — “maundy” being a shortened form of “mandatum” (Latin), which means “command.”
It was on the Thursday of Christ’s final week before being crucified and resurrected that he said this commandment to his disciples.
They had just shared what was known as the Last Supper and he was washing their feet when he stated, “A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another: just as I have loved you, you also are to love one another.” (John 13:34)
Many churches observe Maundy Thursday with a Communion service and a foot-washing ceremony.
First Presbyterian Church will then observe Good Friday (April 2) with a 5:30 p.m. service at the church. The day commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus and his death at Calvary.
The church will conclude Holy Week with a special Easter Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. April 4. The service commemorates the resurrection of Jesus from the dead, described as having occurred on the third day after his burial following his crucifixion by the Romans at Calvary.