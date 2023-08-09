The inaugural Goodland Festival Days took place from Aug. 3-6, organized by The Goodland Volunteer Fire Department and The Goodland Athletic Association.
Despite facing weather challenges over the weekend, and being forced to cancel certain events, the organizers managed to continue with many of the weekend’s planned activities.
It was a weekend full of food, music, community and fun with carnival rides, bingo, town wide dinners, and performances by the Double Shot Trio Band and Holley Drive. The weekend culminated with a parade through the town of Goodland to close the fun filled weekend.
“We definitely made a success out of the weekend, even with the rain,” said Goodland Volunteer Fire Department Chief Ryan Morris. “We really enjoyed seeing the community coming together as well as getting the support of the fire department and the athletic association.”
Expressing his enthusiasm for the inaugural event, Morris hopes to continue the festivities in years to come.
“This was our first shot at something like this, and we are planning to keep doing it annually.”
He then thanked those involved for making the weekend a successful one.
“I’d like to thank Ashley Meyer, Sarah Taylor, Jacquie Barton and everybody on the fire department and athletic association for all of their help making it a successful weekend.”