MONTICELLO – The Monticello Fire Department's team "Hoses" won the coveted traveling trophy at the annual wheelchair basketball event on Thursday, March 9. The annual event was held in the auxiliary gym at Twin Lake High School, with a demonstration by the Lafayette Spinners, a group who play wheelchair basketball and do demonstrations on the difficulties of playing the sport from a wheelchair.
The event is part of the month long Disability Awareness Month with programs organized by the Mayor’s ADA Advisory Council and ADA coordinator Diane Bunnell. She said the evening went well and was grateful for the community support. Pizza Hut donated pizza for the council to sell, JH Saylor donated candy and Jack Faker Rabb donated water for the concession stand, which was busy throughout the evening.
“I would be out of line if we didn't thank the school for all their continued support from the principal, AD Director Emily Anderson and the custodian. I had great assistance from the Mayor's Advisory Council and of course the city departments. A special thanks to Jeff Sigman, referee who donates his time each year,” Bunnell said.
After the demonstration by the Spinners, the city’s police officers took on the firefighters with five person teams for the Guns vs. Hoses competition. The Spinners allowed the teams to use their wheelchairs for the very competitive game. They played two 5-minute halves and ended up in overtime with each team scoring four points. The fire department got the final basket ending in a win of 6-0.
Next to play were combined teams from the water, sewer, wastewater and parks department employees facing off in red or blue T-shirts. Mayor Cathy Gross donned a red shirt and took a chair. During the match, she got a little help from fire chief Galen Logan, who pushed her from one end of the court to the other as the teams battled for the ball and the game. The mayor’s red team won after going into a second overtime, also winning with a score of 6 – 4.
The final game of the night was the championship game for the traveling trophy. The Red team took on the Hoses team. The game was heated as the men in wheelchairs tried to dribble the ball, hold onto the ball and shoot the ball from a seated position. At one point, there was a chair toppled over but no one was injured. The “Hoses” won the trophy with a score of 6-4, a popular score for the night. This was their first championship win since 2019.
During the half time break before the championship game, the members of the Kiwanis sponsored Aktion Club were recognized. The club’s purpose is to involve person with disabilities in community activities, and to foster individual growth, develop leadership skills, share the joy of giving and to make lasting friendships. The Twin Lakes Aktion Club was begun in 1995 and is part of the Monticello Kiwanis Club. It is self-supporting through fundraising and member donations. Each year, the club raises funds for scholarships. It meets at the Monticello Christian Church on the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 p.m.
Before and during the basketball fun, the Social Services Fair was going on in the hallway outside the gym. Booths included the Monticello-Union Township Library, 4-C Health, Family Health Clinic, Mayor’s ADA Advisory Board, Lirio Resources, White County Council on Aging, Project Sprout, Vocational Rehabilitation, White County United Way and the Special Education Services of Twin Lakes School Corporation.