MONTICELLO – The Monticello Fire Department's team "Hoses" won the coveted traveling trophy at the annual wheelchair basketball event on Thursday, March 9. The annual event was held in the auxiliary gym at Twin Lake High School, with a demonstration by the Lafayette Spinners, a group who play wheelchair basketball and do demonstrations on the difficulties of playing the sport from a wheelchair.

The event is part of the month long Disability Awareness Month with programs organized by the Mayor’s ADA Advisory Council and ADA coordinator Diane Bunnell. She said the evening went well and was grateful for the community support. Pizza Hut donated pizza for the council to sell, JH Saylor donated candy and Jack Faker Rabb donated water for the concession stand, which was busy throughout the evening.