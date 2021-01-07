REMINGTON — Electrical wiring may be the cause of a fire Dec. 28 that broke out in the basement of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Remington.
According to preliminary reports from the state fire marshal, the blaze appears to point to an electrical fire above the ceiling and behind the wall in the basement of the church.
Father Joshua Bennett issued a statement via the St. Augustine Church social media page saying the church is beginning the process of putting the pieces back together and repairing the damage caused.
“We were very blessed to have a fire alarm system, which undoubtedly saved the church building,” he said. “For even when the first firefighters arrived, they had trouble, from the outside, even recognizing there was a fire. I am told if we had waited until someone noticed flames or smoke from the outside, the fire would have already been too large for the fire department to contain without likely suffering a total loss to our church structure. For this we are very thankful!”
Bennett thanked “our very skilled and competent” firefighters from Remington, Wolcott and Rensselaer for their response
“Their quick action saved Sacred Heart Church,” he said.
Bennett said the parish will soon begin rebuilding. Times for Mass will be 8:30 a.m. CST Jan. 6 and 5:30 p.m. CST Jan. 7 at St. Augustine Church in Rensselaer. He added the church hopes to make an announcement soon for services Jan. 9-10.
“I know many people are asking about masses at Sacred Heart. While the fire was contained, the extent of the smoke damage and the true scope is still being determined,” Bennett said. “I would like to have masses back at Sacred Heart as soon as possible, but at least for the time being, we must be patient while we inventory the damage and repair/replace the items necessary to say Mass. This is true even for Mass in the Fulcher Center. Please be patient.”