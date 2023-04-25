Hoosiers can more easily navigate the FEMA assistance process by keeping some important steps in mind.
1 Don’t wait to start cleanup. Take photos of any damage, make a list of your losses and keep all receipts to verify expenses caused by the disaster.
2 File an insurance claim. Insured applicants must provide their insurance settlements or benefit documents to FEMA before being considered for federal assistance.
3 Register with FEMA. Homeowners and renters in the 12 designated Indiana counties with uninsured damage caused by the March 31 – April 1 disaster are encouraged to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. Apply by going online at DisasterAssistance.gov, using the FEMA mobile app or calling 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.
4 Prepare for the home inspection. Typically, after you register, you will be contacted by a FEMA inspector to schedule an appointment. Be sure to answer the phone. The inspector’s phone number may be from out of state or show up on caller ID as “unavailable.”
5 Information to gather for the inspection. Be prepared to show the inspector your photo identification; proof of ownership or occupancy; a list of household occupants living in the home at the time of the disaster; all disaster-caused damage to the property; and your insurance policy. If you’re insured for the disaster-caused damage to your property, you may have to submit insurance documentation to FEMA before an inspection can be scheduled.
6 Meet with the inspector. The inspection includes looking at disaster-damaged areas of your home and reviewing your records. If the inspector does not show you FEMA identification in the form of a badge with a photo, do not proceed with the inspection
7 Post-inspection. You will receive a letter explaining FEMA's eligibility decision within 10 days after the inspector's visit. Be sure to read it closely; it may explain additional steps needed to continue with the process. If you are determined eligible for assistance, you may receive a U.S. Treasury check or direct deposit based on what you selected during your application.