Felicia A. Kelley
Felicia Ann Kelley, 82, of Monticello, passed away at 2 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Franciscan St. Elizabeth Hospital East, after a long battle with cancer.
Felicia was born Sept. 21, 1938, in Norman, Okla., to the late Fred and Madeline Glass. Her marriage of 59 years was to Roger Kelley on Nov. 25, 1961, in Winterhaven, Calif.
Felicia and Roger together owned and operated Kelley’s Interiors in Monticello, where she was an interior designer from 1984 until she retired in 2019. She had wonderful clients whom she loved.
Survivors with her husband are two daughters, Crystal (Greg) Verstratin, Ontario, Calif., and Carrie (Keith) Williams, South Lake Tahoe, Calif.; two sons, Curtis (Gina) Kelley, Centralia, Wash., and Craig Kelley, Idaville; her sister, Dorothy (Dennis) Withem, Winter Haven, Fla.; grandchildren Mark, Megan, Michael, Christina, Samantha, Shauna, Cameron and Sheridan; and great-grandchildren Madeline, Zack and Janna.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Neptune Society, where condolences may be shared with the family at www.neptunesociety.com.