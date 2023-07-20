The annual Fashion Revue kicked off the 4H activities on the stage July 15, for the first night of the fair. The hard work of the young ladies who created their own outfits was on display as they each modeled the clothing they sewed. Ribbons were announced at the end of each division and category.
Fashion Revue at White County Fair
- By Cheri Shelhart heraldjournaleditor@gmail.com
