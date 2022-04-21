MONTICELLO — After performing a standard maintenance/safety check for first aid kits and the necessary contents at Indiana Beach — and finding none — Mike Read, a maintenance employee at Indiana Beach, reached out to his sister, Connie Jordan, inpatient manager and registered nurse at IU Health White Memorial Hospital, for help.
Jordan notified IU Health White Memorial President Mary Minier with the goal to find funding for the needed first aid kits. The IU Health Foundation agreed to fund the needed supplies for 12 first aid kits, while Indiana Beach purchased the first aid containers.
Jordan and her daughter, Kayla Rogers, a registered nurse and Emergency Department manager at IU Health White Memorial Hospital, took the donation a step further and offered to provide Stop the Bleed training to the crew at Indiana Beach.
Someone who is severely bleeding can bleed to death in as little as five minutes. That is why bleeding control — keeping the blood inside the body — is the purpose of Stop the Bleed training. The class is approximately 90 minutes and includes a formal presentation followed by hands-on practice of applying direct pressure, packing a wound and using a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.
IU Health Trauma Services offers free Stop the Bleed classes to community groups who are interested. The mother and daughter are both certified Stop the Bleed trainers. Along with Teresa Williams, registered nurse and trauma register/outreach coordinator, they trained 26 maintenance crew members at Indiana Beach on basic first aid and Stop the Bleed.
In addition, the Community Outreach and Engagement team connected with Carley Garbison, from Saving Grace Harm Reduction, to provide naloxone training plus two doses of naloxone for each first aid kit. Naloxone is a medication used to rapidly reverse opioid overdose. Garbsion will continue to provide support by restocking the naloxone supply as needed.
Hospital officials said that because of family connections and community caring, the Indiana Beach maintenance crew is trained on keeping visitors to park safe this season.