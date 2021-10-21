DELPHI — A walk next month will feature two archaeological discovery sites along the trails in Delphi.
The Fall Trail Hike, set for 1 p.m. Nov. 6, will leave from the parking area at Blue Bridge 100 yards west of Delphi’s Pizza Hut. The public is invited.
Narrated by Lois Johnston, this easy-level hike on stone trails will be two hours and will follow the visible prism of the Wabash & Erie Canal via the VanScoy Towpath Trail.
This two-mile trail walk features many archaeological discoveries that were documented 20 years ago by Dr. Wayne Bischoff. These National Register sites make this section one of the most unique areas along any canal in America.
Three National Register sites along this trail section highlight the mystique of the canal’s 1840-1874 era. Background historical information will be highlighted by viewing the interpretive signs at the individual sites of the Paper Mills, Canal Lock No. 33 and adjacent Lockkeeper’s home, the Irish Canal Workers campsite at Sunset Point and finally the site of the Deer Creek Dam.
On the return, the hike will follow the Obear Millrace Trail with its overlook of the Wabash River and back to the pre-Civil War era water powered mill sites.
Finally, just before the hike gets back to the parking area, the hike will pass the visible zone where canal water was diverted to power multiple mills at the head of this race.
The hike will end at the point where a “side cut” exited the main canal and took canal boats to the foot of Delphi’s Main Street to load and unload passengers where the new BP gas station now exists.