The White County Fairgrounds was the site April 8 for Ag Day, a chance for children from various schools to learn about agriculture.
There were several stations set up by various organizations for children to attend, from touching live animals to learning about all the things that farmers raise on a farm.
White County Farm Bureau had a station that educated children about the past, present and future of farming, how to grow corn and how to make rope.
Children were shown all the different byproducts that come from corn, such as shelling corn the old-fashion way to how to make rope.
There many enthusiastic children that were well educated about how things are done down on the farm from the past to present.
White County Farm Bureau was able to allow these children know how important it is to support and keep agricultural alive.