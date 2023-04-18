INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Commission for Higher Education [https://www.in.gov/che/ ] extended the priority deadline to file the 2023-24 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) [https://studentaid.gov/h/apply-for-aid/fafsa ] for students living in the seven Indiana counties [https://www.in.gov/gov/newsroom/executive-orders/ ] under disaster emergency declaration which include White, Benton, Johnson, Monroe, Morgan, Owen and Sullivan. Students in the affected counties are encouraged to file the FAFSA by May 15, 2023, to maximize financial aid opportunities.
“On behalf of the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, I want to extend my condolences to those affected by the recent storms,” said Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Chris Lowery. “To ensure all Hoosier students living in the seven impacted counties have the opportunity to take advantage of Indiana’s generous financial aid programs, we are extending the state’s FAFSA filing deadline.”