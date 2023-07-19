MONTICELLO — White County Commissioners were faced with a difficult decision as an Area Plan Commission petition was resent to them for final decision. The petition request was to rezone a portion of land owned by Mike and Cindy Ezra of Liberty Township, near Winimac.
Greg Muncer of CGR Industries currently based in Illinois, has been interested in buying a 10 acre section of land owned by the Ezras and then needing to change zoning from Agriculture to light industrial. The neighbors to this farm had different ideas to the potential development, and the concerns were heard twice by the White County Area Planninng Commission in June and July, and was presented to the White County Commissioners last month for approval, and was sent back for closer review of the traffic concerns raised by neighbors.
Several of the residents suggested that a member of the APC said they were voting no and suggested that everyone should vote no during this last meeting, reversing the original vote in June, 6 in favor and 2 against. The vote at the July APC meeting was 7 against and 2 in favor, with the conditions for buffering the business adapted from the document the county commissioners had presented with APC to explain more about what the concerns were.
Mike Ezra asked the county commissioners to reach a decision on the rezone request, “I’m losing sleep on this now. I want this to all be done today - either the sale can go through or it gets stopped.”
The same neighbors who spoke at the other meetings spoke at the White County commissioners’ meetings also. White County Commissioner President Steve Burton limited the speakers there on behalf of this topic to three minutes with minimal repetition.
Julie Johns, whose front door faces the lot in question spoke in fear of excessive traffic and dust that would be stirred up as a result of the proposed project. Joy Cosgray presented signatures from the neighbors who live on the road and were against development, giving the commissioners a visual aid to the mood of the area.
Commissioner Mike Smolek asked APC Director Joe Rogers some questions to clarify what the residents were saying and what the APC position really was. Smolek had recently served on the APC before being elected to the county commissioners.
The county commissioners voted 2 to 1 to uphold the recommendation from APC to deny the project and rezoning petition.
There was an air of celebration from the residents against the project and a clear sense of sadness from the Ezras and Muncer.