MONTICELLO — White County Commissioners were faced with a difficult decision as an Area Plan Commission petition was resent to them for final decision. The petition request was to rezone a portion of land owned by Mike and Cindy Ezra of Liberty Township, near Winimac.

Greg Muncer of CGR Industries currently based in Illinois, has been interested in buying a 10 acre section of land owned by the Ezras and then needing to change zoning from Agriculture to light industrial. The neighbors to this farm had different ideas to the potential development, and the concerns were heard twice by the White County Area Planninng Commission in June and July, and was presented to the White County Commissioners last month for approval, and was sent back for closer review of the traffic concerns raised by neighbors.