MONTICELLO — Erika Campbell is no stranger to the White County 4-H program or the fairgrounds.
She was a 10-year 4-H member and spent many hours before, during and after every fair week volunteering to help make the annual White County Fair a success.
This year, Campbell was hired as a summer assistant to the 4-H educator and saw an entirely new side to the preparation and operation of the fair. Her job was helping everything come to together and making it look effortless.
Campbell is a 2019 graduate of Twin Lakes High School and has been attending Indiana University in Bloomington. She began her assistant position in May.
“My sister, Effie, was the summer intern for two years and really liked it. My mom mentioned this position to me and I thought it would be great to take a break from retail, which is my usual summer job, so I thought I’d give it a try,” she said. “It was so much different to be on the other side of the fair. After all my years of participating in 4-H, I had no idea of the amount of work it takes to pull together everything for that one week of exhibits, shows and visitors.”
Campbell began her summer assisting the 4-H educator with nature programs at France Park.
“These were programs offered to youth from three counties,” she said. “I spent four years as a counselor at 4-H camp, so this helped a lot.”
Prior to fair week, Campbell spent time organizing record sheets for the livestock projects, getting everything together for the individual township club leaders, and compiling all the information and photos for this year’s 10-year members.
“During the week of the fair, I am what is known as a go-for,” she laughed. “I do whatever anyone needs to keep the wheels turning, getting ribbons and awards to all the individual shows and making sure all the winners are recorded correctly.”
After the fair, its Campbell’s job to make sure all the information is entered in a database and all results are sent to the right places.
“I really love the White County 4-H program. As a 10-year member I had projects in sewing, health, child development and several crafts,” she said. “I also showed goats for 10 years and spent three years showing swine.”
Campbell’s family have always been active in the White County 4-H program, along with her sister’s work with the program, and her mother, Cindy, just retired after being the Honey Creek Township club leader for 16 years. Her father, Jeff, has also served as the Ag Association’s president and both parents had served on the Ag Board for a number of years. Effie is now the 4-H educator in DeKalb County.
“It was so nice to see the other side of the program and to work with the ladies in the office. They were incredible,” Campbell said. “I never had any idea how hard everyone works to get ready for this event. The fast pace is great but the best part is seeing so many familiar faces and meeting up with the friends I have made over the years as part of the White County 4-H family.”
Campbell said her favorite fair food is Lemonade Shake-ups and her favorite show of the week is the swine show.
“I love watching the exhibitors show, especially my younger cousins, and cheering them on.”
Campbell will end her assistantship next week but will treasure the memories forever.
“This is a great position for a student interested in the ag industry,” she said. “White County 4-H is such a wonderful program and working with the kids and fair families is an experience I will never forget.”