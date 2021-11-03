CHALMERS — EDP Renewables has started construction of the 200-megawatt Indiana Crossroads Solar Park.
The project is located at the intersection of East Smithson Road and South 100 East, southeast of Reynolds, and is expected to become operational in 2022.
Indiana Crossroads Solar Park broke ground earlier this week. It was developed and will be constructed by EDP Renewables. Upon completion of construction, Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO) will own the project, as outlined in a build-transfer agreement executed by the companies.
Indiana Crossroads Solar will disburse more than $1 million each year to landowners and farmers who have volunteered to participate in the project. Local governments will receive and more than $40 million in payments over the life of the project that can be used to improve infrastructure and essential services that area residents rely on.
EDP Renewables officials said hundreds of jobs will be hired for the solar park’s construction, and several full-time, permanent jobs will be filled to maintain and operate the project.
“EDP Renewables is proud to work with NIPSCO to construct the Indiana Crossroads Solar Park, which will bring jobs to the area, boost regional investments, and provide funding opportunities for local projects and initiatives,” said Miguel Prado, EDP Renewables North America CEO. “We are excited to expand our presence in White County, where more than a decade ago residents and local officials saw an opportunity in the energy transition and continue to reap the economic and environmental benefits afforded by renewable energy projects.”
Indiana Crossroads Solar Park is one of four on which EDP Renewables and NIPSCO have collaborated, previously executing BTAs for two wind farms in White County: the 302-megawatt Indiana Crossroads I Wind Farm, currently under construction, and the 102-megawatt Rosewater Wind Farm, which is fully operational.
EDPR NA and NIPSCO also signed a power purchase agreement for the 204-megawatt Indiana Crossroads II Wind Farm in White County, which officials anticipate will be operational in 2023.
“We are proud to grow our partnership with experienced renewable energy developers like EDP Renewables,” said Mike Hooper, NIPSCO president. “This next project is another step in our shared goal of bringing more affordable and reliable energy to NIPSCO customers while supporting the local economies in our home state.”