Joe Mackey likes to say that he’s “not your average Joe.” As a Democrat running for Congress in Indiana’s heavily Republican 4th District, he’s got to be hoping that 2020 is not your average election year.
The district is one of the most GOP-friendly in the state, rated R+17 by Cook Political Report. And Mackey’s opponent, Rep. Jim Baird, doesn’t have an average profile for a Hoosier politician. A decorated Vietnam War veteran, he is the only Republican with a doctorate on the House Science Committee.
Now serving his first term, Baird won a six-way Republican primary in 2018, upsetting favored candidate Steve Braun, whose brother, Mike Braun, was being elected to the Senate. Baird then got nearly two-thirds of the general election vote against Democrat Tobi Beck. He was unopposed in the primary this year.
Created when Indiana lost a congressional district after the 2000 census — and shifted to the north and west 10 years later — the modern 4th District has never elected a Democrat. Including all or part of 16 counties, it straddles the I-69 corridor between Indianapolis and Gary, spreading from the Illinois border in the west to Kokomo in the east. It includes Purdue, Wabash and DePauw universities as well as some of the richest farm ground in the state.
Baird, from Greencastle, embodies that heritage. He grew up on a family farm and earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Purdue. He received a Bronze Star and two Purple Hearts for his service in Vietnam. He lost his left arm from injuries when North Vietnamese attacked a supply convoy he was leading in 1971.
Back in the U.S., Baird worked in the livestock industry and operated a family farm and a home health care business. He served a term as Putnam County commissioner, then spent four terms in the Indiana House, from 2010-18. He was elected to the open 4th District seat in 2018 after the incumbent, Todd Rokita, left for an unsuccessful bid for U.S. Senate.
Baird is a fiscal conservative who generally wins high marks from conservative organizations. Launching his campaign in 2018, he said, “President Trump needs reinforcements to pass his America First agenda and drain the swamp.”
Mackey, the Democratic challenger, is a retired machinist who worked for nearly 30 years at the Lafayette Caterpillar plant. He became politically active on health-care issues after he and his wife lost two children in a 30-month span to cancer.
They started a foundation to support cancer research and help families with children diagnosed with cancer.
In campaign materials, Mackey supports a single-payer health care system, calls for better pay for teachers and lower-cost college loans, touts the potential for green-energy jobs and backs more support for opioid recovery programs.
Making a bid for Congress in 2018, he placed third in the Democratic primary. This time around, he started his campaign early and got more than half the vote in a four-person primary contest.
Asked to name a political figure who inspired him, Mackey listed the late Floyd Fithian, a fellow Tippecanoe County resident who spent four terms in Congress.
Fithian, first elected in 1974, was one of dozens of “Watergate babies” who arrived in Washington in the reaction to the Watergate scandal.
That was no average election year.