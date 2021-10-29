MONTICELLO — Christ Fellowship Church in Monticello has selected Bob Ehle as its new senior pastor.
For the past three years, Ehle has been pastor of First Christian Church in Salisbury, Mo.
“We took a leap of faith and moved back to Indiana to be closer to our son and daughter-in-law," Ehle said. "We came here trusting that God would provide an opportunity for us, and He has.”
He replaces former Pastor Jack Roth.
The congregation confirmed Ehle as its new pastor and he is looking forward to the future.
“Everyone here has been extremely welcoming to me and to my family," he said. "The leadership team that is in place is terrific and has worked extremely hard throughout the search process. We are looking forward to seeing where God wants to take this church and His people.”
Ehle and his wife, Reenea, have been married for 26 years, and they have two children. Their son Rayme and his wife, Meagan, live in Lafayette. They also have a daughter, Emma, who lives with them.
“We have talked about some plans for the future, but at this point we are getting to know one another and are in the process of discussing specifics," Ehle said. “We know we want to be involved in the community, get more people, including young people, involved with the church, and also to have a more active presence on social media.
"But the bottom line is that the church is here to help build up and equip God’s people, to further His Kingdom.”
Ehle is no stranger to the area. He and his family spent nine years in Logansport, where he served as news director and operations manager for WSAL, Hoosier Country, and then Mix 102, director of the Cass County Solid Waste Management District, and health and safety supervisor for Logansport Municipal Utilities.
“God worked a miracle in my life while we lived in Logansport,” Ehle said. “At that point He started me on a journey where I shared testimony and His Word at churches in the area. That opened the door for us to move to Missouri about five years ago where I continued my radio career, and also became the pastor of First Christian Church.”
Ehle said the yearning to return to Indiana was a strong one.
“Sure, we wanted to be closer to our son and his wife, but there’s much more to it,” he said. “For the past few years — and especially over the past two — I have felt a real tug, like God was calling on us to enter the ministry full time. And as He promises to do, He opened the door.”
Sunday services at Christ Fellowship Church begin at 10 a.m. Ehle said everyone is welcome to attend.