MONTICELLO — The Edward Jones office in Monticello hosted an open house and ribbon cutting to celebrate changes made to the office and its personnel. Donald Osten is retiring, leaving the office to financial advisors, Kristy Hunt-Schidler and Micah Zehr. Osten plans to turn over the reins at the end of April.
“We have great young people who will take it forward for the next 20 to 30 years,” Osten said.
The office, still located at 902 N. Sixth St., Suite B, was renovated with two additional offices added, a new conference room and some changes to the reception area.
On hand to congratulate the financial advisors, Mayor Cathy Gross said the Edward Jones office has been “good community partners investing in oh so many ways.” She said, “I’m happy for Don and Martha [Osten] as they embark on a new phase. Thank you. I wish you all the best.”
White County Economic Development President Randy Mitchell said, “It excites us more than anything to see existing businesses grow. Every one of you make a difference in our lives and I hope we do in yours.”
The office staff was joined by a group of family and well-wishers as they cut the ribbon and celebrated the future.