MONTICELLO — The Edward Jones office in Monticello hosted an open house and ribbon cutting to celebrate changes made to the office and its personnel. Donald Osten is retiring, leaving the office to financial advisors, Kristy Hunt-Schidler and Micah Zehr. Osten plans to turn over the reins at the end of April.  “We have great young people who will take it forward for the next 20 to 30 years,” Osten said.

The office, still located at 902 N. Sixth St., Suite B, was renovated with two additional offices added, a new conference room and some changes to the reception area.

