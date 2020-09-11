CHALMERS — EDP Renewables is sponsoring the Chalmers Community Wind Farm Day.
The free event will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 12 in downtown Chalmers. It will feature food and drinks, music, an outdoor movie, a raffle, a yard sale and more.
Event organizers are setting up hand sanitizer stations, encouraging physical distancing, and taking additional measures to protect public health and safety.
EDP’s backing of this weekend’s event is the latest in a series of local investments the company has put forth to White County and its surrounding communities this year. Last month, EDP Renewables announced a $300,000 contribution that will help fund infrastructure projects and upgrades in Chalmers and three other White County communities.
“EDP Renewables is a proud backer of the Chalmers Community Wind Farm Day, and our continued presence in White County and surrounding communities is part of our long-term commitment to seeing these communities thrive,” said Chris White, operations manager at EDP Renewables’ Meadow Lake Wind Farm, located in White and Benton counties. “This sponsorship and our recent $300,000 donation represent the importance of local partnerships around our wind projects. Together, we are building an economy and making the investments that will allow northwest Indiana to succeed for decades to come.”
The community funds announced recently by EDPR NA will assist the Town of Chalmers by helping the volunteer fire department with much-needed equipment, assist the historic American Legion with critical building repairs, light up Chalmers with new holiday decorations, repair and improve the town’s marquee sign, and more.
The 801 megawatt (MW) Meadow Lake Wind Farm has been operating in Indiana for 11 years, producing enough energy to annually power the equivalent of more than 200,000 average Indiana homes. It is the fourth largest wind farm in the United States.
The six-phase project has boosted the area’s economy, disbursing approximately $11.3 million in payments to local governments, more than $51.3 million to local landowners, and an estimated $65.4 million within 50 miles of the wind farm through 2019.
Meadow Lake has also created 429 full-time equivalent construction jobs during the projects’ construction and 63 full-time, permanent jobs to operate and maintain the wind farm.