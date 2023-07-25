REYNOLDS – EDP Renewables North America’s (EDPR NA) Meadow Lake Wind Farm recently made a monetary donation to assist with the purchase of a fire engine for the Honey Creek Township Volunteer Fire Department in Reynolds, Indiana, and Honey Creek Township. EDPR NA is a top five renewable energy operator in North America and its six-phase, 801-megawatt (MW) Meadow Lake project in White and Benton Counties is the largest wind farm in the state and one of the largest wind farms in the country.
The Honey Creek Township Volunteer Fire Department was selected to receive the donation from Meadow Lake Wind Farm in part because the volunteer firefighters serve the project site hosting the wind farm’s turbines. The new fire engine replaces their existing equipment and allows the volunteers to serve the community with greater efficiency and higher safety.
"The Meadow Lake Wind Farm is excited to see how this donation will benefit the communities of Reynolds, Indiana, and Honey Creek Township," said Andrew Magner, EDP Renewables North America Senior Development Manager. "EDP Renewables believes in the importance of giving back to local organizations and supporting safer communities. Our colleagues and stakeholders live and work in these communities, and we want to provide a better tomorrow for all."
The local fire station is staffed by dedicated volunteers who admirably commit their time and effort to ensure their community is safe and protected.
"With the help of EDP Renewables North America's Meadow Lake Wind Farm, the people of Reynolds, Indiana, and Honey Creek Township will feel safer," said Grover Braden, Volunteer Fire Chief. "We appreciate the recognition and support for fire safety and have used this donation to upgrade the fire engine with crew cab and built-in SCBA seats to ensure the protection of everyone in the surrounding community.”
EDP Renewables is Indiana's top renewable energy developer and operator, with 1,400 MW of installed capacity across the state that generates electricity equivalent to the consumption of more than 372,000 average Indiana homes. The company’s operating renewable energy portfolio comprises six phases of the Meadow Lake Wind Farm (White and Benton Counties), two phases of the Headwaters Wind Farm (Randolph County), and the Riverstart Solar Park (Randolph County). EDPR NA is currently constructing the Indiana Crossroads II Wind Farm in White County and a solar park in Randolph County. EDP Renewables also developed and constructed the Rosewater Wind Farm, Indiana Crossroads I Wind Farm, and Indiana Crossroads Solar Park which are fully operational in White County and under new ownership, and has announced the Headwaters III Wind Farm (Randolph County), which is anticipated to begin commercial operations in 2025. Indiana is a vital market in EDPR NA’s portfolio, and the company has additional projects in late-stage development as well as more prospects in its robust development portfolio to grow its presence further and continue to bring economic benefits to Indiana communities.
EDPR NA actively contributes to the sustainable development of the communities where it develops, constructs, and operates projects through social investment and collaborative initiatives, donations, and volunteering. The company’s social investment strategy aims to strengthen projects that promote a Fair Energy Transition in the communities where EDPR NA operates, ensuring that no one is left behind in the process of decarbonizing energy production.
About EDP Renewables North America
EDP Renewables North America LLC (EDPR NA), its affiliates, and its subsidiaries develop, construct, own, and operate wind farms, solar parks, and energy storage systems throughout North America. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, with 58 wind farms, 10 solar parks, and eight regional offices across North America, EDPR NA has developed more than 9,400 megawatts (MW) and operates more than 8,400 MW of onshore utility-scale renewable energy projects. With more than 1,000 employees, EDPR NA’s highly qualified team has a proven capacity to execute projects across the continent.