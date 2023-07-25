REYNOLDS – EDP Renewables North America’s (EDPR NA) Meadow Lake Wind Farm recently made a monetary donation to assist with the purchase of a fire engine for the Honey Creek Township Volunteer Fire Department in Reynolds, Indiana, and Honey Creek Township. EDPR NA is a top five renewable energy operator in North America and its six-phase, 801-megawatt (MW) Meadow Lake project in White and Benton Counties is the largest wind farm in the state and one of the largest wind farms in the country. 

The Honey Creek Township Volunteer Fire Department was selected to receive the donation from Meadow Lake Wind Farm in part because the volunteer firefighters serve the project site hosting the wind farm’s turbines. The new fire engine replaces their existing equipment and allows the volunteers to serve the community with greater efficiency and higher safety.  "The Meadow Lake Wind Farm is excited to see how this donation will benefit the communities of Reynolds, Indiana, and Honey Creek Township," said Andrew Magner, EDP Renewables North America Senior Development Manager. "EDP Renewables believes in the importance of giving back to local organizations and supporting safer communities. Our colleagues and stakeholders live and work in these communities, and we want to provide a better tomorrow for all."

Tags