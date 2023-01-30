CARROLL COUNTY — The Early Learning Alliance of Carroll County is a coalition group aimed at promoting and supporting early learning and safe care for children in Carroll County.
With the growing need for childcare and early learning opportunities in Carroll County a coalition was launched to better understand the needs of the community. The initial focus of the group is to drive input from the community. To do this, the coalition is asking community members and childcare providers (in-home, registered, and ministry based) in Carroll County to provide input on the current challenges and opportunities they have in providing services.
Future goals and initiatives of the coalition consist of providing resources to families seeking childcare, supporting current providers with financial and educational programing, and ultimately increasing access and availability for childcare in Carroll County.
“It would be irresponsible to seek resources and attempt to solve challenges without first gaining input on the current needs. We have a tremendous void for childcare and early learning opportunities in our community. Our goal is to not only bring new providers into our community, but to leverage resources to assist our current providers,” stated Jake Adams, Carroll County Economic Development Corporation
“Our Carroll County Chamber Members continue to struggle with a number of workforce challenges, including local access to quality childcare. In recent history, there has been little focus on expanding access to affordable, quality childcare. Our children and families deserve these opportunities for a brighter future,” said Julia Leahy, Carroll County Chamber of Commerce.
They would like county residents and anyone providing childcare to take these short surveys so they can better understand the needs in Carroll County.