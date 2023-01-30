Carroll County ranks 91 of 92

According to Early Learning Indiana’s 2022 report, Carroll County is ranked 91 out of 92 counties in the percent of children able to be served with high-quality care.

CARROLL COUNTY — The Early Learning Alliance of Carroll County is a coalition group aimed at promoting and supporting early learning and safe care for children in Carroll County.

With the growing need for childcare and early learning opportunities in Carroll County a coalition was launched to better understand the needs of the community. The initial focus of the group is to drive input from the community. To do this, the coalition is asking community members and childcare providers (in-home, registered, and ministry based) in Carroll County to provide input on the current challenges and opportunities they have in providing services.

Trending Food Videos