CARROLL COUNTY — Carroll County has been selected as one of four communities statewide for an economy-boosting site development program.
The program, operated by Duke Energy, works with local economic development organizations to identify potential property for industrial development and/or redevelopment opportunities.
The Carroll County Economic Development Corporation, in partnership with Camden/Flora Rail Corridor Commission and the Town of Camden, submitted the JNT Farms parcel in Camden for Duke Energy’s 2021 Site Readiness Program.
“This is exactly how teamwork pays off,” said Jake Adams, executive director of Carroll County Economic Development Corp. “Most people see an industry move in and don’t realize all the collaboration that happens leading up to it. We are excited to have a rail-served asset to market to potential projects.”
JNT Farms is a 90-acre site along East 450 North just northeast of Camden. It is currently being used for agriculture.
Others chosen were a 175-acre site in Charlestown, a 46.5-acre parcel in Poseyville and a 150-acre site in West Lafayette.
“Economic development is a team sport,” said Erin Schneider, Indiana director of economic development for Duke Energy. “So, we work closely over the long term with our local and regional economic development partners to help bring about lasting economic improvements for each community.”
A nationally recognized site selection firm, Site Selection Group (SSG), will evaluate and make specific recommendations for further developing the sites for business attraction. In addition to the conceptual drawings for all four sites, Banning Engineering of Plainfield will review and present its recommendations for the sites located in Carroll and Posey counties.
At the conclusion of the program, SSG and Banning will present their findings for each site – including conceptual drawings – to local economic development officials.
After each site’s state of readiness has advanced, Duke Energy’s business development team will strategically market those sites nationwide to companies looking to expand or relocate their operations.
Ideal properties for Duke Energy’s Site Readiness Program are typically 40 acres or larger, served by the utility, or a vacant industrial building of at least 20,000 square feet identified to support renewed industrial growth and sustainable development in a community.