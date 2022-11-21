Thirteen members of the Monon Chamber of Commerce and Monon Civic Preservation Society met Friday, Nov. 18, to prepare the dozens of Christmas trees that decorate Monon during the holidays. After the trees were “fluffed” and the lights and bows attached, Devon Querry, John Wilson and Jim Vandervort placed the trees in the urns around the town. The lights will be turned on Thanksgiving day.
