Monon Chamber of Commerce

Monon Chamber of Commerce and Monon Civic Preservation Society members joined to prepare holiday decorations. They are (back row) Julie Hart, Deb Vandervort, Lisa Hornback, Connie Stimmel, (front row) Julie Gutwein, Ginny VanMeter, JoGay Blissitt, Devon Querry, Jim Vandervort, Terry Saunders and John Wilson. Not pictured are Linda Moncel and Mary Beth Woodcock.

 Provided

Thirteen members of the Monon Chamber of Commerce and Monon Civic Preservation Society met Friday, Nov. 18, to prepare the dozens of Christmas trees that decorate Monon during the holidays. After the trees were “fluffed” and the lights and bows attached, Devon Querry, John Wilson and Jim Vandervort placed the trees in the urns around the town. The lights will be turned on Thanksgiving day.

