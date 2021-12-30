MONTICELLO — The upcoming year could see resolution to cases that have been slowly working its way through the judicial.
Either via legal maneuvering or complications created by the COVID-19 health emergency, four trials — three of which are related to one incident — have been tentatively scheduled to happen in 2022 in White County Superior Court.
Wolcott double homicide
The trials of Breann Cobb, Marlin Seay and Dorian Hale are expected to get underway in 2022. Each are charged with two counts of murder in the October 2020 deaths of brothers Daniel L. Benyon and Matthew E. Benyon inside their mother’s home in the 300 block of Range Street in Wolcott.
A Wolcott resident discovered the Benyon brothers’ bodies Oct. 21. Court records state their mother was in the downstairs of the home during the shootings but didn’t hear anything.
Cobb, 21, is from Monon, while Seay, 21, and Hale, 21, are from Lafayette.
According to court documents, both Benyon brothers died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds. According to the probable cause affidavit, two firearms were found at the scene, as were casings, bullets and cartridges that indicate both guns were used and connected to their deaths.
Court documents allege the trio visited the Benyons on a drug buy with the intent to rob them. Each defendant, according to court papers, identifies the other two as entering the home and shooting the Benyons while they stayed in the car.
A final pre-trial conference for Cobb is set for 9 a.m. May 3, 2022. Hale’s jury trial is tentatively set for April 25-29, 2022, while Seay’s jury trial is set for Feb. 21-March 1, 2022.
Melanie S. Burns
According to court records, Burns, who was a corrections officer, is set to have a final pre-trial conference for allegedly dry-stunning a pair of inmates, with a Taser, inside the White County Jail.
Burns, 46, of Brookston, faces three counts of official misconduct — all Level 6 felonies — and three counts of battery resulting in bodily injury — Class A misdemeanors — for using a Taser on multiple occasions throughout the jail against inmates Zachary Lovely and Eric Maxson.
According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by the Herald Journal, the incidents occurred between April 21-May 29, 2021. Lovely told investigators he was stunned twice — once in a kitchen and once in the jail’s booking area, while Maxon was stunned once in the booking area.
According to statements made by Lovely contained in the affidavit, Lovely told a corrections officer that he was “dry stunned” by Burns on May 29, adding that it wasn’t the first time it had occurred.
A “dry stun” involves activating a Taser and placing it against an individual’s body with the intent to cause pain without incapacitating the person on the receiving end.
Court documents state the incidents were captured on closed-circuit security cameras and reviewed by investigators.
The charges were officially filed July 23. Burns’ final pre-trial conference is set for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 5.