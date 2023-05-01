DEMOTTE — The DeMotte Women’s Circle of Giving held their annual spring meeting, with this year marking its 20th year of philanthropic activity in our community. Pat Kopanda, one of the founding members, remarked that the Circle’s first meeting was held in 2003, with the DeMotte branch of this organization being the oldest in Jasper County.
During these past 20 years the organization has awarded over $73,000 to not-for-profit groups in DeMotte and the surrounding area. The best thing about this generous amount of money is that every dollar collected in the annual dues of $100 from each of the members is then given back out into our community in the fall grants.
Grants range from $200 up to $2,000. Groups receiving grant awards in the past have included Girl Scouts, DeMotte Historical Society, Keener Township Fire Dept., DeMotte Little League and soccer teams, DES, DCS, KVHS Technology Student Assoc., and the Friends of the JC Public Library. Grants are also offered to individual teachers for specific one time in-class projects.
The DeMotte Women’s Circle of Giving meets twice a year, with members also welcomed to attend the grants awarding in October. All grant recipients are voted on and agreed to unanimously by members of the circle. Every dollar collected in dues goes back out to directly impact the town of DeMotte, making it a better place to live, learn, play, and work.
Conditions for applying for a grant are easy in that the organization must just be a registered not-for-profit 501 ( c ) 3. Grant applications are due Sept. 1, 2023. Grant applications and information about the grant writing process can be obtained by calling Charlotte at 219-987-6320, or through the Jasper/Newton Foundation online at: http://www.jaspernewtonfoundation.org
Please know that we need you, the women of our community, to continue making a positive difference in the lives of residents in our community. If you are interested in being a part of positive change by joining The DeMotte Women’s Circle of Giving, please call Charlotte at 219-987-6320, or online at: info@jasperfdn.org