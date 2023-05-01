Women's Circle of Giving 2023

The members of the DeMotte Women’s Circle of Giving mark 20 years of making a positive difference in the lives of residents  in our community this year.

 Photo by Judy Crawford

DEMOTTE — The DeMotte Women’s Circle of Giving held their annual spring meeting, with this year marking its 20th year of philanthropic activity in our community. Pat Kopanda, one of the founding members, remarked that the Circle’s first meeting was held in 2003, with the DeMotte branch of this organization being the oldest in Jasper County.

During these past 20 years the organization has awarded over $73,000 to not-for-profit groups in DeMotte and the surrounding area. The best thing about this generous amount of money is that every dollar collected in the annual dues of $100 from each of the members is then given back out into our community in the fall grants.